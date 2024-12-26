Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Rumoured couple Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, were seen heading to SRK’s luxurious Alibaug farmhouse from Gate Way Of India. Suhana looked chic in a white vest, cropped shirt, and brown trousers, while Agastya kept it casual in a black T-shirt, beige trousers, and a cap. The rumoured couple appeared cheerful and comfortable in each other’s company as they boarded a speedboat to the picturesque property. Their effortlessly stylish outfits added to the festive yet relaxed vibe of the occasion. Video of Suhana Khan Partying With Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda in London Goes Viral – WATCH.

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Head to SRK’s Alibaug Farmhouse

