Taylor Swift Gives Fans a Reason to Cheer, Announces City Of Lover Concert Special Will Air On ABC and Disney Plus (Read Tweet)

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Taylor Swift like many other artists had to cancel her upcoming concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While fans of the singer were certainly disheartened because of the cancellation of her tour, the songstress decided to drop something special to cheer them up. No, we are not talking about a new single but ABC recently announced a new concert special, Taylor Swift: City of Lover Concert that will be dropping on May 17. The special was filmed last September at L'Olympia Theater in Paris and fans are going to be in a treat to catch Taylor's amazing performances from this one. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's Summer Shenanigans are Spiffy, Sassy and Super Stylish (View Pics).

In this concert, Swift sang hits from her recent album Lover. The concert special will also take us back to the behind-the-scenes of her tour. If you have watched Taylor's documentary, Miss Americana, you probably know how much fun it is hanging out with the "Lover" singer backstage. Taking to Twitter to announce the release of her concert special, Taylor wrote, "Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLove." Taylor Swift Is Spending Her Lockdown Days Sipping a Glass of Wine and Listening to Old Music.

Check Out Taylor Swift's Tweet Here:

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020

The singer recently performed for the Global Citizen Intiative in the virtual concert that brought artists from all across the globe together. Taylor performed a rendition of "Soon You'll Get Better" at the virtual event last month.