This Is What Amitabh Bachchan Has to Say about Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal after Watching Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is also known as Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea is a multi-starrer film, featuring some of the popular actors of Indian cinema. Starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, the makers had released the film’s trailer just a few days ago. It was indeed a visual spectacle, and it is already said to be a blockbuster. This upcoming magnum opus, directed by the ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, it is said be one of the most expensive Malayalam films to be ever made. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: 5 Reasons Why Mohanlal’s Film Could Be The Malayalam Blockbuster of the Year!

The Malayalam movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the battle exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV—the naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. So when the makers released the film’s trailer, showcasing Kunjali, not only Mollywood lovers, but even Hindi cinema’s veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was mighty impressed. He was all praises for his ‘friend and colleague’, Mohanlal. Big B tweeted, “Dear friend and colleague Mohanlal , of Malayalam Cinema, one whom I have ever admired .. asks me to see his new film trailer .. I do .. and my admiration increases..” To this Lalettan (as Mohanlal is fondly called) responded, “Dear @SrBachchan Sir, your gesture of sharing a word about Marakkar and sharing the trailer is a blessing for me. Thank you Sir”. Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham New Poster Reveals Keerthy Suresh's Look In Priyadarshan Epic Film.

Dear @SrBachchan Sir, your gesture of sharing a word about Marakkar and sharing the trailer is a blessing for me. Thank you Sir https://t.co/dhkAIMJenj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 8, 2020

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also stars Manju Warrior, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, Siddique, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, and many others. This film is all set to hit the big screens on March 26.