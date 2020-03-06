Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: 5 Reasons Why Mohanlal’s Film Could Be The Malayalam Blockbuster of the Year!

Mohanlal in Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Priyadarshan dropped the full-length trailer of Mohanlal's Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, and OMG! what a trailer it is! Fans of Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood may not appreciate the significance of a movie like Marakkar, but any Malayalam movie would be proud of seeing films like these being made in Kerala. Malayalam Cinema doesn't need movies like Marakkar, actually, they are content with churning out quality stuff like Virus, Kumbalangi Nights and Driving License. Once in a while, though, Malayalis do appreciate that something big like Marakkar coming along. And we also wish that they don't end up like Odiyan and Mamangam. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Trailer: Mohanlal, Suniel Shetty's Historical Action Film Seems Like A Visual Feast (Watch Video)

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the exploits of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the 16th century Naval chief of the ruler Zamorin, who fought against the invading Portuguese army and defended Kochi. The movie features extensive sea-battles, the cost of which could make Marakkar the most expensive film made in Malayalam Cinema. And the trailer proves that this could be a treat.

Watch the Trailer of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham here:

The trailer has raised our expectations about the film sky-high. So much that at least going by the promo, we can say Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham could be THE Malayalam movie of the year! Here are five thoughts why we feel so!

Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Combo

Sure, their last couple of collaborations have been very underwhelming, but it always special for a Malayali viewer to see old friends, Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan to join hands. Together they have given many evergreen entertainers to the lovers of Malayalam cinema, and now they are working together for what is their biggest film of their careers. Let's hope this could better their last big-canvas film, Kaala Paani! Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham New Poster Reveals Keerthy Suresh's Look In Priyadarshan Epic Film.

The Spell-Binding Canvas

From the excellent production design (Sabu Cyril, take a bow) to the amazing visuals - the sea-battle scenes look awesome - Marakkar is, indubitably, a film to watch on the big screen! Every frame feels like there is detailing there, though Lalettan's accent feels dodgy and the BGM score feels familiar (Is it from The Witcher games?)

The Exciting Ensemble Cast

Wow! What a cast! Priyadarshan has managed to bring a lot of talent in the film, including some of his favourites, to make Marakkar look larger-than-life. Suhasini Maniratnam, Prabhu, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Suniel Shetty, Ashok Selvan, Siddique, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Fazil, Innocent, Mammukoya...Man, the cast is really awesome. We are even willing to overlook the nepotistic casting of both Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal in the film.

The Opportunity to See Father and Son in a Movie

Mohanlal had a cameo in the debut film of his son Pranav as a lead. This is the second film where they are coming together, though we won't be seeing them in a single frame, since Pranav is playing a younger Marakkar. But the opportunity of having both the Lals in the same movie, can gather the fans of both the stars. Pranav's agility and Mohan's versatility would make quite a combo!

Worth The Hype!

Marakkar was an anticipated film right from the time it was announced, and the trailer confirmed that every hyped aspect of the film rings right! Mohanlal's big-budget films have always taken huge openings at the box office, and he is the only Malayalam superstar to have two Rs 100 crore hits. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is guaranteed to open big at the box office, though whether it recovers the humongous budget, remains to be seen. But going by the trailer, expect a hurricane to happen in Kerala theatres on March 26, when the film arrives. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is also releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.