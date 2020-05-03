Tiger Shroff Sings Roop Tere Mastana To Raise Funds During I For India Concert

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Tiger Shroff was able to get a stronghold over his fans with his effortless extraordinary dancing skills. The actor claims that he only started dancing with his first film, Heropanti. But who knew that Tiger is a decent singer as well? Maybe the people close to him already knew. But the fans of the actor were in a surprise when he crooned a song during the I for India concert. 4 Years of Baaghi: Tiger Shroff Shares a Montage of His Action Sequences from Shraddha Kapoor Starrer.

The actor had earlier given a glimpse of this talent of his in March 2020. In the quarantakshari challenge, his Student of the Year 2 co-star, the pretty Ananya Panday, had asked him to sing a song. Tiger got shirtless and accepted the challenge to sing Sab Tera from Baaghi. He also accepted Dino Morea's challenge.

Today, he put his secret talent to use and raised funds to help the nation fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, Tiger picked the sensors song, Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhana. He also crooned Theher Ja. And we have to say, we are impressed by Tiger's singing talent. Another feather to his cap. Covid-19 Lockdown: Tiger Shroff Misses Workout Routine; Promises To Stay In Shape With Home Workout!

Check Out The Video Here:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film, Baaghi 3. The movie was panned by the critics. But, like a weird phenomenon, was absolutely loved by his fans. The actor's films like Heropanti 2 and Rambo have been announced but there has been no updates on the two films ever since.