Covid-19 Lockdown: Tiger Shroff Misses Workout Routine; Promises To Stay In Shape With Home Workout!

One of the fittest guys in Bollywood has a very important message for the gym enthusiasts. Covid 10 scare has engulfed the whole world and India is under lockdown for the next 19 days. While most of us are missing our office routine, schools or colleges, it's the gym freaks who are missing their daily workout sessions. Country's fittest superstar with an incredibly sculpted body has a special message for you. Yes, we are talking about Tiger Shroff!Tiger Shroff Says Salman Khan's Bracelet Would Have More Followers Than Him on Instagram

Tiger made waves with the release of the most successful action film of the year, Baaghi 3. However, the current pandemic situation has caused everyone to stay at home which in turn, would have a positive impact on the entire nation in order to curb the spread of the pandemic. The actor shares in a recent post how he misses working out. Taking to his Instagram, Tiger says, "Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha 😭 ...ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys 🔥❤️" Baaghi 3 Box Office: Is Tiger Shroff The Most 'Unfortunate' Superstar Of 2020? We Tell You Why!

This caption evidently highlights how the actor misses doing some kicks, jumps and punches along with his regular workout routine. In the recent Instagram live also, the actor mentioned how he is trying his best to keep in shape and is missing his workout. The actor also adds that he is also spending time with his family and enjoying it.