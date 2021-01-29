Tom Sellek, the handsome actor who is popularly known for his role as Richard Burke on Friends, is again like a fine wine. The actor has been a part of many shows and films and has been stealing several hearts ever since his first appearance on the screen. Tom Selleck marked his debut as a college senior on The Dating Game. Soon after this stint, he started appearing in commercials for products such as Pepsi-Cola and went on to do small roles in films like Myra Breckinridge, Coma, and The Seven Minutes. His breakout role was playing private investigator Thomas Magnum in the television series Magnum, P.I.. Friends Stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc Thank Fans While Celebrating the Show's 25th Anniversary.

After this, he went on to be a part of many shows and films like Three Men and a Baby (1987) and its sequel, Quigley Down Under, Mr. Baseball, and Lassiter, The Rockford Files, Las Vegas. He also essayed the lead role in the television western movie The Sacketts, based on two of Louis L'Amour's books. Tom also essayed the role of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan in the series Blue Bloods. The show has been renewed for its eleventh season in 2020–2021 and his fans were excited to see him back in this role.

There is no doubt that Tom Selleck had does ample movies and shows and given his fans some iconic characters to love but nothing beats Richard Burke from Friends. Richard was a somewhat 50-year-old man who was dating Monica during Season 2 of the sitcom. He was a friend of Monica's father and due to several reasons, the two decided to break up by the end of the season. Richard does come back in a later season to win back Monica but we all know what happens there. Tom Selleck's recurring occurrence on the show did give birth to some really iconic moments on the show. Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Talk on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Gets Twitter Excited.

Today as the actor is celebrating his 76th birthday, we decided to take a look at 5 of the most iconic Richard Burke moments on the show! Are you ready? Check it out:

In this scene, Richard is playing foosball with the guys and is literally giving them sarcastic replies without offending them. He enjoys spending time with them but is heartbroken to know that Chandler and Joey see him as a father figure.

We all are aware of Monica's OCD. So when Richard gets to know about it, he makes sure he makes Monica feel absolutely normal about being weird around him. He even takes a step further and goes on to tell her that even he has a few OCD.

In this scene, Richard very sensibly tries to make Monic understand that their relationship has no future. He uses the right kind of words and explains everything without hurting Monica's emotions. Wasn't this absolutely special?

When Richard comes back into Monica's life and is willing to give her everything she has always dreamed of. He knows that it is wrong but he listens to his heart and confesses his feeling to her in the most genuine manner.

Richard realised that he has lost Monica in this scene and gives Chandler the advice not to repeat the same mistake that he did. This scene was one of the most emotional scenes on the show. Do you agree?

Seeing these videos will definitely make you go back and watch the handsome Tom Selleck on the show and maybe that is the best way to celebrate his day! Join us in wishing the actor a very happy 76th birthday.

