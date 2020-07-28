It all started with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's lead actor Parth Samthaan testing positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, his co-stars Aamna Sharif, Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, Karan Patel and Pooja Banerjee tested negative and are shooting. Unfortunately, Aamna's staff member tested positive and had to be sent for quarantine. While the lady has been shooting from home, given her staff member tested positive, the actress took some time out to pen down how her fight with the pandemic has been and how she has been coping. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Aamna Sharif's Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

In her post, Aamna recalled the precise moment when she was waiting for the results of her and her family members' tests. "We were worried, we were scared! The 24 hours till the results came in felt like an eternity but luckily all our results were negative. We still on the safer side decided to quarantine ourselves for 14 days as we knew we had been in direct contact with someone who was living in our home and had contracted the virus. Shiv, my boy, was quarantined right away as we made sure that he was taken care of to recover as soon as possible," Aamna wrote. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aamna Sharif Reveals Her 'Shoot From Home' Experience.

Check Out Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram 🙏 A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on Jul 27, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT

She concluded by writing, "My family has stood by me strong, helping me manage to shoot and remain positive during these tough times and I am extremely grateful to all of you who have been sending in good wishes! We all shall make it through but till then, stay safe, stay positive from your heart, negative to the virus, and most of all strong through this pandemic."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2020 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).