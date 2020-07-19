Actor Namit Das confesses his primary aim was to be a musician and he never started off with the dream to be an actor. "When I started acting in films, I was 25 and the film was ‘Wake Up Sid'. It's been 11 years since then. I have acted in TV series, hosted TV shows, acted in commercials, done theatre. I really did not have a rigid dream to become a Bollywood actor. I let life happen to me. Rather I think I wanted to do music, I was very passionate about it because music runs in my family. I primarily wanted to become a musician, I started off that way," Namit told IANS. Namit Das Dedicates Heartfelt Appreciation Post for Aarya Co-Star Chandrachur Singh

The actor, who has recently made his mark on OTT with shows like "Aarya" and "Mafia", loves his dual identity as an artiste: "I think being an actor who also knows music makes my life more exciting. I am an actor who can sing as well. There is so much music in me and that adds a layer to who I am as an individual." Starting his journey on TV with the show "Pancham", he became famous with the TV series "Sumit Sambhal Lega". He actively does theatre and has performed in plays such as "Noises Off", "Much Ado About Nothing", "The President Is Coming", "Mastana Rampuri Urf Chappanchuri", and "Hamlet The Clown Prince". A Suitable Boy: Actor Namit Das Turns Composer for Mira Nair’s BBC Series

"I think I am a doer and I do not call the struggle a struggle, because then I am saying that I am a sufferer. No, I am not. That is how we grow, we learn through the process. It took me 11 years to find my space. People might just say that I took a lot of time, which is true. But it is okay to take time for an actor to grow and have a satisfactory journey. This attitude helped me survive," he adds. So, what is the best tip he has for all budding actors who pack their bag and head to the city of dream, Mumbai?

"I would say that as a budding actor when you enter the world of acting, prepare your mind to discover yourself. If you are coming to this world for name, fame, and money, you are attaching yourself to the result, which is unpredictable. You never know which show or film will work or be liked by the audience. Honestly, the process of earning popularity is very slow. I have shot all my shows that released recently -- ‘Aarya', ‘Mafia' and the upcoming ‘A Suitable Boy' -- way before. So at times, a show takes years to release. For an actor, patience is surely a key to survive," Namit signed off.

