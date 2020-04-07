After Bhula Dunga's Success, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Two More Music Videos?

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill created quite a stir when they were locked inside the BB 13 house. From a section of fans going gaga over their camaraderie to a few tagging their connection as fake, Sid and Shehnaaz have experienced love and hate both. After the show, SidNaaz (that's what their fans call them) also starred in a music video titled Bhula Dunga which was out on March 23, 2020, and became a hit in no time. Their song has more than 47 million views and all in all it has created a history. Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video).

Now, if you happen to be a SidNaaz fan, there's a piece of good news for you. As going a latest report on Spotboye, Shukla and Gill are all set to feature in two more videos after Bhula Dunga's massive success. It was Sana's friend from Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Mayur Verma who spilt the beans of their reunion while talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's distasteful comment over SidNaaz's song.

Mayur said, "Devoleena is doing all this just to defame Shehnaaz because Shehnaaz ke do gaane aur aa rahe hain Sidharth ke saath. Unki chemistry world famous ho chuki hai. Devoleena can't tolerate this. Yeh poori koshish kar rahi hai ki duniya unko na pasand kare but aisa kabhi nahi ho sakta." Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Recreate Their Sizzling Chemistry As They Groove on 'Ve Maahi' (Watch Video).

Well, it will be a treat to see television's hottest couple, Sid and Sana in one frame once again. FYI, while the world has loved Sidharth and Shehnaaz's chemistry in Bhula Dunga. Devoleena was heavily trolled online was stating that she found 'zero' chemistry between the two in the track. Maybe, Devo might like their upcoming videos. *giggles* Stay tuned!