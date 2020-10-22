Mirzapur 2 is not only a web-series releasing on Amazon Prime from October 23, 2020, but it's more like an emotion for fans. After making the audience wait for almost two years, the show is all set to stream on the said OTT platform within a few hours. Even when the trailer of Mirzapur 2 had dropped online, fans were all over the internet sharing their excitement about the same. And now, as the series is nearing its release time, netizens can't keep calm. Hashtag Mirzapur 2 has been among the top trends on Twitter since morning. Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Five Rousing Dialogues That Will Make You Restless For The Second Season To Hit Amazon Prime Video.

Season one of the show was liked by the janta owing to the twits and turns in the plot. Mirzapur 2 will see Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma and Rasika Dugal, among others playing key roles. And before you binge-watch the show, here's how fans are creating funny memes on the series online. Mirzapur 2 New Trailer Is All About Revenge and Power Multifold! (Watch Video).

#1

1 day to go for #Mirzapur2 Le Public pic.twitter.com/9xXNoLVwJg — DilSePhadi (@IAmSorryBabu) October 22, 2020

#2

#3

After Knowing Only One Day Left For #Mirzapur2.. Mirzapur Fans - pic.twitter.com/gB7qG0RjaT — Jethiyaa (@Lal_Jethiya) October 22, 2020

#4

#5

#6

#Mirzapur2 is the only web series which is blessed with this mass craze Look at this 🔥🔥 Premiering Tomorrow 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Ve3KjHQgb — Vaibhav Gupta (@Just__Vaibhav) October 22, 2020

#7

So, are you a fan of Mirzapur series? If yes, then tell us which is your favourite meme from above. Mirzapur Season 2 is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai and is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. Let's see how season two will be. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).