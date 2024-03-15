Actor Aly Goni, who is on a holy visit to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, has shared divine glimpses of his Umrah. The Bigg Boss 14 fame, who turned 33-years-old last month took to Instagram, and shared a series of photographs, posing against the beautiful backdrop of Kaaba. Aly is wearing an Ihram, consisting of two white plain clothes. Elvish Yadav Says 'Sorry' for Hurting Sentiments of 'Hindu Samaj' for Hugging Munawar Faruqui During ISPL Match (Watch Video).

The post is captioned as, "Alhamdulillah... The Prophet said, 'The performance of Umrah during Ramadan is equal to the performance of Hajj with me'... Allah hum sab ko yeh mauka de ameen #umrah2024". Did Aly Goni Take Dig at Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern's Ongoing Controversy With Crypti Post on X?

Aly Goni Performs Umrah

Meanwhile, Aly celebrated his birthday with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin in Phuket, Thailand. The duo met in 2018 during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. However, they began a romantic relationship in 2021 after participating in Bigg Boss 14.

