Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has started shooting his next series titled Anamika, starring Sunny Leone. "Due to lockdown, the process of shooting was on hold for some time. But the industry never stops working. So here we are back where we love to work," Bhatt said. He added: "We have just started shooting with Sunny and it has been a great as well as an exciting start. The audience will have a delite to watch Sunny doing a blend of martial arts with firearms. This action series is going to be a thrilling project." Sunny Leone Ditches Her Luxury Car for a Rickshaw Ride, Calls It ‘Best Mode of Transportation’

Anamika is a Gun-Fu action series with 10 episodes. Sunny will be seen in an action avatar as never before. The series will be shot in Mumbai. The first schedule is slated to be wrapped up by end of the year. Sunny Leone Is All Set to ‘Eat Your Heart Out’ in This Sultry High Slit Dress (View Pic)

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the series is produced by Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt, and set to release on MX Player.

