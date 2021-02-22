Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child together on February 9 and made the announcement on social media with a cute post. The two had been documenting their journey on Instagram and had got pretty creative with it. From announcing the pregnancy with a cute video to Anita's maternity shoot, the fans got to see a lot of adorable content on the picture-sharing platform. Anita had even shared a family picture after welcoming the little munchkin and it garnered a lot of love from everyone. Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Welcome A Baby Boy! Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Bharti Singh Congratulate The Newly Blessed Parents.

Now, after a few days of the delivery, the actress has posted a video announcing the name of her little baby boy. The video sees her cradling her belly while Rohit is sitting next to her on his knees. There is a bomb painted on Anita's belly and Rohit lights it up for a surprise. The two close their ears and after a big bang, the little munchkin arrives in Anita's arms. Their faces are covered in black dust which was obviously the result of the big bang! This is the first time she has shared a glimpse of the little munchkin. She also revealed that the couple has named him Aaravv.

Take a look at the video here:

In an interview earlier, Anita Hassanandani had shared about her excitement about welcoming the baby and expressed how nervous she was about it. She was quoted as saying, “We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey.” The Internet Loves Rohit Reddy’s Mushy Post for Wife Anita Hassanandani – Watch Video.

Apart from this, Anita Hassanandani will unite with Tusshar Kapoor after almost two decades. The two actors, who were seen together in the 2003 films Kucch To Hai and Yeh Dil, Unite for the mystery thriller Maarrich. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah. Tusshar has described Maarrich as an "edgy and intriguing dark thriller with elements of mystery, suspense and unpredictability, that set it apart".

