‘Oh Boy!’ shared Rohit Reddy across social media platforms to announce that his lovely wife has given birth to a baby boy. Yes, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have welcomed their first child and to share this good news the latter shared a cute picture from the actress’ maternity shoot. Since then congratulatory messages are in order for the newly blessed parents. Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Bharti Singh and many others have send in their love to Anita and Rohit on the arrival of their little munchkin. Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy Expecting First Child! Actress Says, ‘We Wanted To Settle With A Baby This Year And It Happened Perfectly’.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy were blessed with a baby boy on February 9. The couple’s industry friends posted messages on the comment section on the post shared by Rohit. Hina Khan wrote “Congratulations Anita and Rohit”, Bharti wrote “congratulations bhai”, Karanvir Bohra mentioned “Yahooooooo! Congratulations”, Kishwer Merchantt mentioned “Omg congratulations u guys”, Sameera Reddy wrote “Welcome to the amazing world of fatherhood! congratulations”, Barkha Sen Gupta commented “OMG ! Finally ! Congratulations u guys”, and so on. Anita Hassanandani's Baby Shower Pics and Videos Are Here! Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia Celebrate the Day With the Mom-to-Be.

In an interview with Express Parenting, the gorgeous Anita Hassanandani had shared about her excitement and also how nervous she was about her little munchkin’s arrival. She was quoted as saying, “We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey.” Heartiest congratulations to Anita and Rohit Reddy!

