Actor Anupam Kher is all set to narrate the upcoming documentary film Bhuj: The Day India Shook, the trailer of which was released on Tuesday. The film is scheduled to release on June 11. The documentary talks about of the devastating earthquake of 2001 and captures first-person accounts of survivors, rescuers, journalists, photographers, and earth scientists. Anupam Kher Shares His Mother’s Reaction on Him Completing 40 Years in Mumbai.

"Every little aspect of the incident gave me goosebumps, I can only imagine the kind of impact it might have had on the individuals who experienced it first-hand. Narrating this premium documentary was an emotional journey for me and my heart goes out to every individual, every survivor, every family that was impacted by this unforeseen disaster," Kher said. Anupam Kher Says He Dreams of Making Saaransh 2 as an Action Thriller.

"It also fills me with pride being the face of this special documentary and take this story to every corner of this country because I truly believe, the strength of such heroes must be celebrated," the actor added. The film utilises archival footage like videos, photographs, newspaper headlines along with satellite images of Gujarat to demonstrate the mishap and the fallout. It will highlight stories of bravery, heroism, miracle rescuers, misfortune, tragedy, and hope, documenting survivors of the quake, eyewitness accounts and first-hand footage of the disaster that shook the nation 20 years ago.

Check Out Anupam Kher's Tweet Below:

Presenting the teaser of a project dear to my heart on @discoveryplusIN #Bhuj: #TheDayIndiaShook! Releases on June 11. While the tragedy brought much grief with it, there were many stories of bravery & courage that people need to hear about! Please do watch! 🙏👇 #DiscoveryPlus pic.twitter.com/Q1XRjnQLIz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 8, 2021

"With every show launch, we at Discovery focus at exploring content that will have a lasting impact on the audience, and Bhuj: The Day India Shook is one such premium documentary that blends factual storytelling with authentic research, first-hand accounts with the dramatic reconstructions of survivors, combined with the storytelling of Mr Kher. We believe it will delight core discovery fans and also draw in the ones seeking to watch a story of human drama and survival," said Sai Abishek, director, original content -- South Asia, Discovery Inc. The film premieres on discovery+.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).