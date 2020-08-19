Social media is a boon and bane both to us all. However, the pros and cons of being on social media are very very real for actors who are faced with constant trolling and hate on social media for no reason other than the troll's sadistic satisfaction. And Anupamaa's lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey recently experienced all of that. Sudhanshu was not trolled or anything but someone did manage to hack and directly deactivate his account. Sudhanshu is in touch with an official from Facebook and the matter is being looked into. The Casino Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Doesn’t Believe in ‘Life Is a Gamble’ Dialogue from His ZEE5 Show.

"Around 9:30, I received a direct message in my Instagram account saying that the content which I have uploaded has copyright issues and I need to clarify it by clicking on the link below or else my account will be deactivated. I have an idea that a lot of fake and spam emails keep coming in but the message sent by them looked very authentic to me and that's why I decided to click on the link and clarify," revealed Sudhanshu to SpotboyE.

He continued, "After a few steps it asked my password which I put then it was asking my personal details like phone number, mail id etc after which I felt that something is wrong, so I closed it immediately. But because I had already inserted my password it got hacked."

Sudhanshu revealed that while he had an account for some time now, he was not really active on it. He went on to state that ever since Anupamaa began, he started using Instagram again and was quite enjoying the medium until this incident happened.

"Even though I have an Instagram account from many years I have not been an active member due to which I didn't have many followers. But after joining Anupamaa, I got quite active on it and used to post different and sensible stuff and in no time I managed to gain some 86k followers and was expecting it to reach 100k by end of this week. However, this happened. I am already in touch with a Facebook person and they are trying to resolve this. I just hope that it gets activated again," concluded the actor.

