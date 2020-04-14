Arjun Bijlani Opens Up About Naagin and Dance Deewaane Re-Runs on Colors, Working With Mouni Roy and Spending Quality Time With Family During Lockdown

Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy (Right) With Wife Neha Swami and Son Ayaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Arjun Bijlani is one happy actor these days, for not just 1 but 2 shows of his will be making a return to the screens. Arjun's hit hosting stint Dance Deewaane and the much-acclaimed first season of Naagin, both shows will soon be returning to television amidst the on-going lockdown in the country, which has been extended until May 3, 2020. Both Dance Deewaane and Naagin began airing from April 13, 2020. While Naagin airs on Colors in the 9 pm slot, Dance Deewaane airs at 10 pm. Both the shows will air on Colors from Monday to Friday.

Opening up on the return of two of his shows to Colors, Arjun Bijlani told us, "It is fantastic to see two of my shows re-run in times of the lockdown. People who couldn't watch them earlier, can catch up now."

While Dance Deewaane saw Arjun Bijlani create his mark as a host for two consecutive seasons, Naagin marked Arjun's foray into supernatural shows and also saw Arjun share an electrifying chemistry with Mouni Roy. In fact, fans still want to see the pair star together in another project. We went on to quiz Arjun about his Naagin memories, working with Mouni Roy and a lot more. Says Arjun, "Working on Naagin is something I'll always cherish. Working with Mouni was fantastic. Our chemistry was appreciated."

Quiz him if he will opt for doing Naagin again if he is offered the next instalment, Arjun, without wasting time replied in the affirmative. He says, "If I am offered Naagin, I will surely like to do as people do associate me with it as I was in the first season." Well, Ekta Kapoor... are you hearing this?

The actor who usually stays busy, has been making the most of his home say during quarantine. The doting father and hubby has been spending all his time with family. "I am at home spending time with family. Quality time is very important. I am doing my bit and keeping myself and everyone around motivated. I urge people to stay indoors and stay safe," said Arjun, who also appealed that citizens should adhere to the guidelines that the PM has set, if we want to rid the nation of COVID-19.

"It's important to follow guidelines. Life has changed for everyone during the times of Coronavirus. Right positive mental attitude is the need of the hour," said Arjun, who recently shared the contact number of an organisation that has volunteered to help provide mental health care and advise to affected individuals. The actor also contributed Rs 5 Lakh to the CM Relief Fund and Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fun to aid in the fight against COVID-19.