COVID-19 Relief: Apart From Financial Help, This Is How Arjun Bijlani Is Helping The Common Man During Coronavirus Lockdown (Deets Inside)

A few days back, Arjun Bijlani made a monetary contribution like a host of other television and Bollywood actors towards the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Relief funds, to help aid in the fight against Coronavirus. However, the actor, who was last seen on television in Ishq Mein Marjwaan and on the web platform in The Siege of 26/11, has gone ahead and helped in another way that matters. Arjun, in a recent post of his, shared the contact number of an organisation that has volunteered to provide important mental health care advice during the testing times that COVID-19 has brought upon on us. Arjun Bijlani Contributes Rs 10 Lakh To CM Relief Fund and Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund (View Post).

Keeping in mind that apart from physical and monetary problems, there are people suffering with mental health issues given the lockdown period, few people have become helpless and restless. And with the risk of a person's mental health getting affected big time, actor Arjun Bijlani, who has always been an advocate of mental happiness, shared a toll-free number on his social media handle, which can help people in finding the right advice on mental health.

Check Out Arjun's Post Below:

Said Arjun, "I know due to Corona there is a lot of anxiety, fear and uncertainty in people’s mind. So I was talking to my producer friend Rupali Singh that how important it is to maintain mental balance in this madness. Then she told me that a friend of her's is working for this cause and has also started a helpline. I always wanted to do something for mental happiness so I shared the number from my social media handle." Arjun Bijlani Speaks Up About His Upcoming Web-Series on 26/11: ‘It’s More of a Responsibility Than Just a Role’.

"I also requested my friends in the industry to share because more we share more people will come to know. I am sincerely requesting people to call freely. Do not hesitate. There are 450 volunteers waiting to guide you. If I have any issues with mental happiness I will call this number too." Well, now that's one commendable effort.