Arjun Bijlani Contributes Rs 10 Lakh To CM Relief Fund and Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund (View Post)

Arjun Bijlani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India has so far put up a united front in the face of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, that has slowly but steadily spread in the country. And a lot of people have come forward to help the government with funds required to help fight the disease, amongst whom were renowned B-Towners. While names like Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, Varun Dhawan, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma have contributed to the CM and PM setup relief funds, television hottie Arjun Bijlani has stepped up and offered his support. COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet).

Arjun, in a post revealed that he has pledged an amount of Rs 5 lakh each to bith- the Chief Minister's Relief Fun and Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund.

Check Out His Post Below:

Not only did Arjun do his part, but he also asked his fellow Indians and followers, to do their part. Karanvir Bohra Signs Up Arjun Bijlani for a 21 Question Series Online.

Apart from Arjun, comedian Kapil Sharma, Maniesh Paul, actors Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, South Actors Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Nithiin among others also donated money to the governments to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic in India.