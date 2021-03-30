Actor Arjun Mathur's popularity rocketed after he was nominated at the International Emmy Awards in the Best Actor category, for his role in the web series "Made In Heaven". He has signed more OTT projects since then, and admits feeling more at home in the digital space. While the actor has been part of films too, he believes OTT platforms give actors like him the right kind of appreciation. Arjun Mathur: People Are Seeing Me in a New Light Post Emmy Nomination.

"I am in the right position to take advantage of the fact that there are these streaming platforms where the kind of content that runs in our single screen does not work here. Over here people want to see authentic characters and stories. We are not just competing with ourselves but on a global scale. That contributes to the fact that actors like me and many other actors find acceptance after a lot of struggle," Arjun tells IANS. Arjun Mathur Hits the Gym After Unhealthy Lockdown, Updates Fans About His Fitness Gameplan! (View Post).

The actor will next be seen in the shows Made in Heaven 2, The Gone Game 2 and U Special, and he says he always aims for audience beyond single screen theatres. "My sensibility and the audience that I have always tried to reach has always been outside of the single screen theatres. I have always wanted my work to be seen as far and wide as possible and I do my bit. I have been part of British tv show and some of my films went to film festivals. So, I feel I picked the right kind of work, " he says.

