Actor Amit Sadh in his latest social media post said that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and continue to inspire. Amit shared a string of pictures from the web-show "Avrodh: The Siege Within". Alongside the image, Amit wrote: "Sharing few still from #Avrodh! Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! Zidd: Amit Sadh Begins Shooting For His Upcoming ZEE5 Show

And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I'm uninspiringng." He added: I hope I can learn from my mistakes and continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me." Zidd: Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri to Star in Upcoming Zee5 Show That Will Pay Tribute to the Indian Army

Check Out Amit Sadh's Instagram Post Below:

The actor has started shooting for his upcoming digital project titled "Zidd", an action-packed series.

