Ms Marvel is turning out to be so pleasing and interesting especially for people in India and Pakistan. It's so different from any other Marvel Studio productions. Its vibrancy, colours, the presentation, the start and end credits...everything is so beautifully crafted. We are even guilty of not caring about the story much at times just because of the presentation. In the latest episode, Fawad Khan makes a prominent presence. It's been a while since we watched him on screen, so when the previous episode hinted about him, we were stoked. After watching it, we just couldn't hold ourselves back from making a very interesting connection between Fawad Khan in Ms Marvel and one of his past works, Dastaan. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed Complete Shooting for Their Untitled ZEE5 Web Series.

Dastaan is a Pakistani serial which has the partition at the core of it. For many Indians, it was probably the first time we saw a show with 'the other side' of the tragic event. In this, Fawad plays Hasaan too and is a pro-Pakistani person. He believed in the cause of having a separate country for Muslims. Ms Marvel Episode 5: Fawad Khan Makes His Return to Small Screen With Iman Vellani's Disney+ Marvel Series, Fans are Elated! (View Tweets).

In Ms Marvel, Fawad is Haasan again and this time, he is a freedom fighter who is enraged and heartbroken to give up on India where he was born and brought up. We don't know if it's a coincidence but it definitely makes the connection interesting.

