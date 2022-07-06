With episode five of Ms Marvel, Fawad Khan finally made his return to acting after a long hiatus. His first role in almost six years, the actor stars as Hasan, the great-grandfather of Kamala Khan and provides a highly emotional performance. With the partition of India being explored over here, Fawad Khan excels and becomes one of the best parts about the episode. With fans being ecstatic about this, here are some of the best reactions we could find from Twitter. Ms Marvel Episode 4: Netizens Geek Out As Fawad Khan's MCU Debut Is Teased in Iman Vellani's Disney+ Series; Actor to Grace the Small Screen After a Long Hiatus.

Hearts Will Melt!

Fawad Khan in Ms. Marvel My heart just melted :,) pic.twitter.com/vje2wk64yl — Rimy! (@Rimy_af) July 6, 2022

We Can Indeed!

We all can agree that fawad khan in ms marvel episode 5 is just #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/CQ2CD3qHC5 — z (@reblmoon) July 6, 2022

Beautiful!

#msmarvel SPOILERS - - Fawad Khan in the MCU is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/mlFUxbwfEi — faz (@buckyssteven) July 6, 2022

No Disappointments Here!

Fawad Khan. I repeat Fawad Khan in the latest episode of #msmarvel . What you seek is seeking you. Well, Hasan here I am. The partition story, Aisha and Najma, and obviously the music score 🤌. No disappointments. pic.twitter.com/zzDYQSwnGu — themovieculture (@themovieculture) July 6, 2022

Every Fawad Khan Fan During Episode Five!

me every time fawad khan was on screen #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/PSFgyHoDM9 — mish (@finnspov) July 6, 2022

Loved Every Second of It!

Fawad khan in MCU is a day I never thought I’d see but i loved every second of it. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/4TOPXePjpK — this user is watching Ms Marvel (@underooswebsss) July 6, 2022

Thank You Fawad Khan!

Everybody say thank you Fawad Khan #msmarvel pic.twitter.com/DF4gjxjLuH — tay | ms. andry (@sandlatinas) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)