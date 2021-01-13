Remember how before Beyhadh 2 shut down, there was talk of the show moving to Sony TV's digital medium Sony LIV, before it actually shut down for good? It was being reported that its lead actress Jennifer Winget did not want the show moving to the digital platform and that she had put her foot down. Jennifer had cleared the rumours and said, "all I did was beg to defer their (channel) decision, preferring/agreeing to continue on TV." Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget Finally Breaks Her Silence On Her Exit From The Show, READ What She Has To Say (View Post).

However, Jennifer's co-star Paras Madaan, who played her confidante Rajeev in the show, feels otherwise. He is of the opinion that had Jenny agreed for the show's move to Sony LIV, Beyhadh 2 would have worked wonders. Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget’s Show Is Not Moving to the OTT Platform Confirms Sony TV.

"Talking about my show going off air in the time of crisis, well, the show perhaps didn't do well because there were too many twists and turns and the main characters were being killed. The story changed a lot. We were getting a very high viewership on the web but not on TV. Had we been on the web, Beyhadh would have done really well. However, since Jennifer (Winget) refused to shoot for the serial for the web, the show couldn't survive on TV. But I am thankful that the makers paid us on time despite the crisis situation," Paras told Bombay Times.

He continued, "I am personally in favour of a TV show going on the web if it is doing good there. Had Jennifer not objected to Beyhadh 2 going on the web, we would have done wonders with the show."

