A few days after her husband Sanjay Kohli tested positive for the COVID-19, TV producer Binaiferr Kohli too tested positive for the virus. And now that the couple has tested negative and recovered, they aim to help all those fighting the COVID battle by donating their plasma to save as many lives as they can. COVID recovered patients have a special gift that they can donate their plasma to others fighting the virus. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Producer Benaifer Kohli Opens Up On COVID-19 Case On-Set, Says Everyone Had Tested Negative Before Shoot Had Resumed.

Says Binaiferr, "We have to wait for 14 days before I can donate my plasma. And as soon as it gets over we are going to do so. My daughter had organised a blood camp in the past and now she plans to have a plasma camp too on the set. So all of us who were tested positive will donate plasma. We will try and save as many lives as I can by doing so." Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Producer Sanjay Kohli Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Binaiferr also said she was mentally prepared for the positive result and during her self-quarantine, she followed all the rules by the government and the doctors. She revealed, "I was prepared to take care of everything mentally. My first reaction was 'oh good, I will have antibodies now, and I will be able to combat it myself."

"I was in home quarantine and I had good doctors with me. I followed all that they advised, I followed the government rules and everything that was explained to me very meticulously. I always wore a mask and self-quarantined myself away from everybody else. And just before me, my husband had tested positive for COVID and he was also in quarantine. And the minute he was diagnosed, we all were locked in our rooms separately and were in self-quarantine," she revealed.

She continued, "We followed all the rules about food and everything and we never met each other. I did not follow any home remedies. I was taking all the juices and hot soups. I followed all the rules from day one. I have researched COVID and can answer anything that a doctor can answer. And it's not what comes on WhatsApp or Google, I read up all the researchers done on COVID so far."

The TV producer also thanked her neighbours and friends for sending them home cooked food. She said, "It was always a buffet with a good spread daily as my neighbours and friends used to send food for us. Cooking was out of question as we all were in quarantine, so I can't thank them enough for doing this for us."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 09:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).