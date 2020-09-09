Producer Sanjay Kohli, who is known for his rib-tickling shows like F.I.R. and the on-going AndTV show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The producer has been in-home quarantine as advised by the authorities. Edit II's two shows, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, are currently on-air, and Sanjay keeps making surprise visits regularly on the sets to check proper safety and precautionary measures are followed in the interest of his cast & crew. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Producer Benaifer Kohli Opens Up On COVID-19 Case On-Set, Says Everyone Had Tested Negative Before Shoot Had Resumed.

Confirming the news, Sanjay released a statement where he said, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All that who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest." Saumya Tandon's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? Hair-Dresser Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Asked To Not Shoot For Few Days (Deets Inside).

The sets of ANDTV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! saw actress Saumya Tandon's hairdresser test positive for COVID-19. In fact, a lot of television sets have seen actors and crew members get infected, despite having stringent safety measures in place. We wish Sanjay Kohli a speedy recovery.

