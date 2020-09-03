Actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in AndTV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! has super impressed us all this while with his comic timing all this while. The actor, who has previously been a part of shows like Lapataganj, opened up about shooting for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!, a comedy show amidst tough times like the pandemic. In fact, the same issue was raised by actor Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, another comedy show that airs on SAB TV. And TV Shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari Resume Shoots (View Set Pics).

Echoing similar sentiments, Rohitashv said, "When we first started to shoot for 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!', it was pretty scary initially, it has become a bit better now. Everyone was trying to keep a distance from each other. Slowly, things are getting back on track. But yes, I must admit it's not the same happy and energetic environment on the set. It's a completely different atmosphere now, earlier we all used to have so much fun together, that has gone missing now." Saumya Tandon Quits Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Reveals 'I Am Not Leaving the Show Due To Monetary Reasons'.

In fact, after resuming shoots, Bhabhi... was one of the first few TV show sets that saw their crew members contract COVID-19. Rohitashv revealed that while the situation has become much better now, initially, the entire cast and crew was a little apprehensive.

"We all are shooting, but that joy is missing. The pandemic has created a very depressing atmosphere. But fortunately, our scenes and dialogues are so well-written and even the actors are such brilliant performers that they make every scene look beautiful. Because it's a comedy show, we don't have to do many retakes and it all comes out beautifully. However, I will admit that because of the current COVID situation everything feels different," the actor, who plays Manmohan Tiwari revealed.

He is hopeful that soon everything will be back to normal and said, "That fun and happiness which surrounded us is not there anymore. But I am keeping myself optimistic and believe that this too shall pass."

