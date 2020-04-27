Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Saumya Tandon Collaborates with a 15-Year Old to Raise Funds for COVID-19 Warriors

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Saumya Tandon with a 15-Year Old (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Saumya Tandon has urged people to contribute towards healthcare kits for frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative was started by a young student who lives in her building and Saumya was more than willing to help out in all ways possible. "A boy who stays in my building has started this initiative and we must support it wholeheartedly. In times like these, humanity must rise to the occasion and I'm sure we will raise enough funds to procure the kits," she said. Asha Negi Reveals that Karan Wahi Has Donated His Entire Current Savings to Help Aid in COVID-19 Crisis (View Post)

"Every drop counts in such efforts and the response has been very encouraging. We still need more funds and I hope that the citizens will leave no stone unturned to expressing gratitude towards these brave hearts who risk their lives daily to keep us safe," she added. Saumya has been appealing, through her social media, asking people to donate towards the cause. Her fans have tweeted in support of the initiative. TV Actress Debina Bonnerjee Donates Rs 1 Lakh for PM-CARES Fund to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic.

Check Out Saumya Tandon's Tweet Below

Joining hands with 15 yr Ryan Punamia’s endeavour to raise funds to give PPE Kits/masks to frontline warriors risking their lives to protect ours. Ryan’s sensitivity at a young age is commendable, I just had to help in anyway I could. You can too here https://t.co/0fQF31VSKd pic.twitter.com/SswrbSuQUB — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) April 27, 2020

"Truly mam commendable n highly appreciable job by Ryan n his team. N huge #Respect for u mam. U r trying your level best to give a helping hand from your own way u could. Proud of u mam. Such a Sweet , pure n kind heart + soul u have," commented a fan. Another wrote: "That's a brilliant effort by Ryan and your support is applaudable too ma'am."