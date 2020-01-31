Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Alleged Girlfriend Shruti Tuli Claps Back At Vikas Gupta For Spreading Lies About Him

Shruti Tuli has said that Asim is not dating anyone outside the house (picture credit - Instagram)

Asim Riaz got down on his knees and proposed marriage to Punjabi singer, Himanshi Khurana, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 13 a couple of weeks back. Himanshi re-entered the house this week as a guest to be by Asim's side as the show heads to the finale in less than three weeks. While a lot of us are excited to see where this love story goes on Bigg Boss 13, former contestant, Vikas Gupta, who also entered the house for the second time this season revealed something shocking right after setting foot inside the Bigg Boss house. Commenting on Asim's proposal to Himanshi, Vikas told her that someone else is going mad outside the house. Vikas added that Asim should have ended things before moving ahead with Himanshi.

“Pyaar mohabbat yahan chal rahi hai, bahar bhi koi pagal ho rakha hai. Sabke apne apne tante hain bhaiya yaha pe. Relationship todo pehle, uske baad karo (Love and romance is going on here, someone else is going crazy over him outside. Everyone has different games here. First break a relationship, then do something),” were Vikas' exact words to Himanshi. Fans of Bigg Boss 13 were quick to connect dots and soon pictures of Asim’s friend Shruti Tuli started circulating on social media with many alleging that she is his girlfriend. However, Shruti has taken to Twitter to clap back at Vikas. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother Reacts Sharply On Shefali Jariwala's Claim That The Former Hitting On Her.

Check out Shruti's tweet denying the allegation right here:

It’s a lie. Asim’s not dating anyone outside. Just another trick to defame him. #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad — Shruti Tuli (@ShrutiTuli) January 29, 2020

Asim’s brother Umar Riaz also slammed Vikas for spreading lies about his brother on national television. Check out Umar's tweet right here:

Dont talk sh*t about my bro @lostboy54. Better be worried about ur love life rather than caring about my brother’s. He already scrwed ur case when u were inside the BB house , the so called mastermind of BB. Failed players and their sh*tty made up stories! #AsimRiaz #KingAsim — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) January 28, 2020

Well, things have taken a really interesting turn on Bigg Boss 13. Last night, Himanshi confided in Rashami Desai and told her that Asim's proposal to her was very "filmy" and that she needs to talk a lot to him before going ahead with this relationship.