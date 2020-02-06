Bigg Boss 13: Thousands Of Fans Come Out To Support Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla For 'Mall Task' After Rumour Goes Viral, Makers Issue Clarification

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai from BB13 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rumours were rife that three contestants from the Bigg Boss 13-house will make an exit from the house for a fun task, that will take place in a nearby mall. The venue was said to be Oberoi Mall in Goregaon. Thousands of fans of the contestants and the show reached the mall thinking they will catch a glimpse of the TV celebs and support the. But all in vain, as the channel and the mall issued a clarification that no task is taking place at the Oberoi Mall. Ouch! Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Wins the Elite Club Membership; Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan and Others Congratulate Her.

The rumours were easy to believe since similar tasks have taken place on Bigg Boss in the previous seasons. Earlier, when the reality show used to be shot in Lonavala, the mall task would take place in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. This season, the location of the house switched to Goregaon Film City. And the nearest mall from there is, indeed, Oberoi Mall. Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan Feels People Should Stop Watching The Show So That The Makers Are Forced To Change The Format.

Check Out The Clarification Here:

Dear fans, the rumors of a @BiggBoss task taking place at Oberoi Mall in Mumbai today are completely false and the channel had never planned a task of this nature. #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 https://t.co/KFBM4wNYyX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 6, 2020

Check Out Some Posts By Fans Here:

RASHAMIANS At Oberoi Mall And here also @TheRashamiDesai fans are cheering in huge there with posters and banners Today gonna so lucky every Rashami fans to watch her live !!#MallTaskWithRashami pic.twitter.com/O1phPhxHAI — Maya (@Maya32591734) February 6, 2020

As per a report by IANS, according to a source close to the show, there was no such task planned in the first place. In fact, there are videos, which have surfaced on the Internet, showing police entering the mall to control the crowd, and ask the fans to go back.

Rashami's official Twitter handle, which had asked fans to get to the mall to support her at 10 a.m. in a now-deleted post, also apologised for the miscommunication. "If any inconvenience caused to anyone due to this whole mall-task confusion apologies because we as their official handles also just followed the "Various News" we saw on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook pages… Thanks a lot for all those people who came out for support #TeamRD #StayHome," the post read.

(With inputs from IANS)