Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Kicks Arhaan Khan Out of Her House, No More Access To Her Social Media Accounts

Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

The world came to know about Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship when the two expressed their pyaar for each other on national TV. The man even went down on his knees and proposed her. Things were going all well between the two, but it was host, Salman Khan who dropped a bomb by revealing that Arhaan Khan has a child from his first marriage. Even after knowing this truth, Desai gave Arhaan a second chance but still was unsure. Slowly and steadily, Rashami got one thing clear that Arhaan is not a 'good guy' for her. Even recently, when Devoleena Bhattacharjee re-entered the show as Rashami's connection, the former opened a can of worms about Arhaan Khan. Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla Talk About Balika Vadhu Co-Star Pratyusha Banerjee? Watch Video.

Now, a latest report on Spotboye says that Arhaan Khan has lost all the access to Rashami Desai's life. The report elaborates that Rashami told Devoleena and also team Bigg Boss that she does not want Arhaan to have any access to things related to her. Following which, Rashami's team has changed the password of all her social media accounts."Rashami's team noticed that all the comments from fans bashing Arhaan were disappearing from her timeline. Of course, Arhaan was deleting them. And that's why they decided to change her account's passwords," a source close to the actress informed the portal.