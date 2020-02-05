Bigg Boss 13: WAIT WHATT?? Sidharth Shukla To HELP Shehnaaz Gill Find Her Groom?

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Voot)

Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who Salman Khan lovingly calls 'Punjab Ki Katrina', is one of the most popular faces on the show after names like Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Touted as one of the strongest players that the house has, Shehnaaz also went on to become an audience favourite with her cute and funny antics, which have earned her that tag of being the entertainer of the house. In the Bigg Boss 13 house, Shehnaaz made it to the news first for her closeness to Paras Chhabra and subsequent love confession for him and later on for her growing bond with Sidharth Shukla, which also earned them a monicker 'SidNaaz' from fans. Later on, Shehnaaz also went on to accept that she has feelings for Sidharth. EXCLUSIVE! Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Bigg Boss 13 Media Interaction Because She Had To Pee.

And because Gill's complicated feelings in the house have grabbed a lot of attention in the house, the makers decided to cash in on the opportunity and in the past few days, various reports have emerged of how the channel has planned to host Shehnaaz's Swayamvar.

In fact, in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan very subtly confirmed the news where he first told the contestants that they have been receiving a lot of marriage proposals from avid Bigg Boss users and then announced an open-ended contest where he asked the viewers to vote for the one contestant who they want to see receive rishtas and tie the knot next.

And now, fresh reports in Tellychakkar state that none other than Sidharth Shukla will be hosting the show. The report reads, "There is a high possibility of actor Sidharth Shukla, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house, may host the show. This comes as a surprise to us that Sidharth will host the show as Shehnaaz has confessed to having a soft corner for the latter. And if things get finalized then it will surely be interesting to see Sidharth finding an apt partner for Shehnaaz." Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Rift Between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla After Press Conference, Asim Riaz Lands In A Soup.

Well, at this point none of these reports have been confirmed by any of the parties involved. Not only has Shehnaaz earned the tag of being a flipper for changing sides time and again, but also for her growing affections for Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. We also saw Shehnaaz show her crazed fan-girl side when her favourites Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aryan entered Bigg Boss. But would you like to see Shehnaaz's Swayamvar, topped by Sidharth Shukla hosting the show?