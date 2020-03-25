Bigg Boss 13 Fame Arhaan Khan Reveals His Favourite Contestant From the Show and It’s Not Ex-Flame Rashami Desai (Deets Inside)

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The entire globe is currently in the self-quarantine mode, all thanks to the deadly bug, coronavirus. In this situation, the only easy way to stay in touch with all is via social media. And with an aim to kill time, last night, we saw Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Arhaan Khan going the #AskMe session route on Instagram. While the model did have a gala time with his fans, but his mention of Sidharth Shukla has raised many eyebrows. It so happened that during the chat, when a fan quizzed Arhaan about who was his favourite contestant in the BB 13 house? He surprisingly took arch-rival, Sidharth Shukla's name. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage, Says 'I Have Been Projected as a Villain and It’s Humiliating'.

Ditching his ex Rashami Desai, it was shocking to hear Shukla's name from Arhaan. If you do not remember, let us remind you that Sidharth and Arhaan had locked horns inside the house several times. But it was during Sid's 'aisi ladki' comment on Rashami which led to Arhaan and Shukla going all physical. Their fight even went to a point where Shukla tore Arhaan's shirt. Well, after all this mayhem, we wonder why a sudden change in the taste, Mr Arhaan? Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Friendship Makes Arhaan Khan Cry (Watch Video).

Check Out Arhaan Khan's #AskMe Session Answer Here:

Arhaan Khan IG Story

Arhaan Khan had entered the controversial show as a wild card and soon was eliminated. However, later he re-entered and had proposed Rashami Desai on national TV. But after knowing a few groundbreaking secrets about Arhaan, Rashami chose to say goodbye to him. Well, coming back to Arhaan all we feel is that maybe by taking Sidharth's name he just wanted to be on the limelight. Stay tuned!