Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla Are The Top 2 Contestants (View Tweet)

Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla Top 2 (Photo Credits: Voot)

Its the evening of Bigg Boss 13's grand finale and the top 5 of the show are Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. While Mahira Sharma was eliminated in mid-night evictions, Paras Chhabra chose to walk out of the house with the money bag of Rs 10 Lakh. Various promos of tonight's episode promise that tonight's episode will see some explosive performances - Rashami Desai -Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz - Himanshi Khurana. Bigg Boss 13: Prize Money Comes Down From Rs 1 Crore to 90 Lakh After Paras Chhabra Chooses to Walk Out With 10 Lakh Rupees.

And while the hashtag '#BiggBoss13Finale' has been trending in the top 5 list on Twitter, so have been various other updates, true and false, on social media. However, we came across a tweet from a verified account that suggests that former 'Ram-Laxman' jodi turned enemies Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, have been announced as the top 2 contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Bigg Boss 13 Winner is Asim Riaz Says LatestLY Poll; Beats Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill (Result Inside).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

The account also tweeted that Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai had been eliminated from the show at the third and fourth positions.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Bigg Boss 13's finale seems to be the most 'in-buzz' season of all times with various Twitter polls declaring Asim and Sidharth as winners. In fact, this season also saw most of the contestants trending every night on social media after the episodes ended. Well, can we call Bigg Boss 13 the most tweeted and discussed of all seasons on social media?