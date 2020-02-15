Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Shehnaaz Gill Is Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif’s Favourite Contestant

Shehnaaz Gill, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 Finale (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif will be seen joining superstar Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 13 finale episode. In the episode, Salman will be seen asking them about their favourite contestant. And interestingly, Bhajji's and Kaif's favourite contestant is none other than Shehnaaz Gill. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla Are The Top 2 Contestants (View Tweet)

The two sportsmen will also be seen entering the "Bigg Boss" house with dhol, and shaking a leg with the top 5 contestants -- Shehnaz, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh. Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rohit Shetty to Announce the Eviction of One of the Finalists in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Apart from cheering up the mood of the contestants, we can also witness Bhajji and Kaif promoting their Road Safety World Series. In the series, they will play cricket for the special cause.