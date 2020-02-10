Bigg Boss 13: Former Winner Gauahar Khan Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Taking Insults From Sidharth Shukla Repeatedly

Gauahar feels Shehnaaz has no self-respect (picture credit - Instagram)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's equation has seen a lot of ups and downs on Bigg Boss 13. There was a point when Shehnaaz was very evidently in love with Sidharth, who also sort off confessed his feelings for her one day. But then Shehnaaz's love turned into an obsession. So much that even host Salman Khan warned Sidharth and asked him to be careful. Things really changed between them after that, something which was also pointed out by one of the journalists during a mock press conference that was held inside the Bigg Boss house recently. Soon after that, Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who were friends once again got into an argument.

As of that wasn't enough, another war of words ensued between them. Fans of Bigg Boss will know that every time they fight, it's Shehnaaz who goes back to him and forgets all the nasty things that he says to her. While it's good to be a forgiving person, doing that repeatedly is a bit problematic and shows that one doesn't have any self-respect. This is something that even Sidharth told Shehnaaz when they were having an argument recently, and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan completely agrees with him. Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Preview: Rajat Sharma Quizzes Salman Khan With a Shaadi Question and Catch the First Glimpse of the Winner’s Trophy (Watch Video).

Gauahar has been watching Bigg Boss 13 diligently and she often gives her opinion on the behaviour of the contestants. Soon after this fight between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Gauahar took to Twitter and said that she is sad for Shehnaaz no more. Check out Gauahar's tweet right here:

Shehnaaz' father, Santok Gill is also not a fan of Sidharth and in fact, wants his daughter to stay away from him. In an interview with Desi Martini, Santok said, "Shehnaaz knows Siddharth is a womanizer, has had multiple relationships. Three of them are already in the house. There is Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Aarti Singh and I am sure there will be many more outside the house also. He just uses women. But in spite of knowing all this Shehnaz has feelings for him. That is why I warned her, to keep everything in limits. And till now everything is in the limit. I told her if she has feelings for her, she has to consider it once she comes out of the house." Well, let's hope things are different once Bigg Boss 13 comes to an end, which should happen in less than a week.