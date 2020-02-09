Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Preview: Rajat Sharma Quizzes Salman Khan With a Shaadi Question and Catch the First Glimpse of the Winner’s Trophy (Watch Video)

BB 13 Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After Saturday’s episode sans Salman Khan, Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar featuring the host had its own share of wow and WTF moments. From Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Rashami Desai nailing the oldie task to Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla abusing one another, what a bumpy ride it was. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman also declared that there will no evictions, but Mahira, Shehnaaz and Arti are still unsafe. The verdict about who will get evicted will be out in the final coming week. All that being said, let's talk about what Monday’s (Feb 10) episode hold, and going by the precap, it’s going to be filled with loads of fun. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Meet the Top 5 Vamps From Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

First things first, as seen in the preview, we see Shehnaaz Gill imitating Sidharth Shukla and must say the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif nails the act. From turning into a chain smoker Shukla to his leg shaking habit, Sana will be seen going unfiltered. Next up, we see Ayushmann Khurrana on the show along with the star cast of his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with an aim to promote his movie. Not just this as we also get to see Rajat Sharma back with his Aap Ki Adalat on BB 13 wherein the anchor first grills Salman about his marriage plans. Last but not the least, fans will also get to see a glimpse of the winner's trophy on tomorrow's episode. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Is Glad That Rashami Desai and He Did Not Marry Each Other (Watch Video).

Check Out The Preview Below:

Well, it will be really interesting to see the contestants meeting Rajat Sharma and getting questioned by him. Meanwhile, it's just a week for the finale of the reality show. While chances of Sidharth Shukla or Asim Riaz winning the show is more, but then you never know as either Rashami Desai or Shehnaaz Gill can snatch the trophy from the guys. Stay tuned!