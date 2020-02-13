Bigg Boss 13: Gautam Gulati Asks Fans To End #GautiNaaz, Says 'Shehnaaz Will Only Be Sidharth's'

Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati on Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Voot)

Like every year, Bigg Boss has given us some dishy couples like Gauahar Khan-Kushal Tandon, etc etc. This season, the 13th one, we have Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. They are dubbed #SidNaaz online by their fans. But Shehnaaz has also been dubbed as 'flipper' for constantly changing sides. In fact, she was romantically linked to Paras Chhabra at the beginning of the show. Well, Shehnaaz is what you can call dil fenk aashiq. She has one celebrity crush - Kartik Aaryan. And two times the Luka Chuppi actor entered the house to promote a movie, Shehnaaz almost hugged him to death, along with a shower of kisses. Gautam Gulati Bags Salman Khan's Radhe, Here's What The Bigg Boss 8 Winner Will Play in This Prabhudeva Directorial.

Shehnaaz's favourite former-Bigg Boss contestant is Gautam Gulati. She likes him so much that she did not bat an eyelid before defending him in front of his arch-nemesis, Karishma Tanna, who had entered the current season for a special task. She talked about him quite a few times on the reality show. And she finally got to meet him during one of the recent episodes. The meet-up was a laugh-riot as Sana threw herself on Gautam, chasing him for hugs and kisses. Bigg Boss 13: Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde: Here’s The Complete List Of Previous Winners Of The Controversial Reality TV Show!

Fans found this scene so cute and adorable that by the end of it, #GautiNaaz was a trending topic on Twitter. Fans continue to tag the two as GautiNaaz, forgetting that they literally spent minutes together, as opposed to the quality time Sidharth and Shehnaaz have spent together to deserve a hashtag.

Today, with two days left for the grand finale, Gautam took to his Twitter and tweeted that fans should end this #GautiNaaz trend. "सना सिड को प्यार मुबारक अब तुम लोग sojao ज़्यादा dimag पर load ना लो I love seeing them together and no gautinaaz pls Sana sirf sid ki hai aur sid ki rahegi," he wrote. We doubt that the fans are stopping anytime soon from tagging them together. We cannot wait for these two meet again.

सना सिड को प्यार मुबारक अब तुम लोग sojao ज़्यादा dimag पर load ना लो I love seeing them together and no gautinaaz pls Sana sirf sid ki hai aur sid ki rahegi ❣️😂🤓 — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) February 12, 2020

Not scared at all ❣️that’s the way she is,super funny and entertaining! God bless her and Sid 💯❣️ — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 19, 2020

After their first meeting was over and Gautam was out of the house, Shehnaaz apologised to him on camera, in case she scared him with her overboard affection. Gautam had said on Twitter that she was very cute and he was not scared at all.