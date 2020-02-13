Bigg Boss 13: Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde: Here’s The Complete List Of Previous Winners Of The Controversial Reality TV Show!

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and one of the most loved controversial reality shows. The daily dose of drama, the tasks, bittersweet moments amongst the inmates, love angles, many other elements of this show has grabbed viewers’ eyeballs. And yes, how can one miss the Weekend Ka Vaar where the show’s host grill the contestants. Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is nearing its grand finale. The winner of this current season will be announced on February 15. Just two more days to go and the name of Bigg Boss 13 winner will be declared, the moment that the housemates and the viewers of the show have been waiting since so long. Bigg Boss 13 Day 138 Preview: Vicky Kaushal To Enter The House For A Spooky Mid-Week Eviction (Watch Video).
Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde are some of the winners of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz have undoubtedly won audiences’ hearts. The war of words between Sidharth and Asim are one of the most popular highlights of this season. ‘Asim For The Win’, ‘Stop Portraying Asim Negative’, ‘Stay Strong Sidharth Shukla’, ‘We Stand By Asim Riaz’, ‘Man Of Word Sid’, these were some of the top trends on Twitter extended for the two handsome hunks by their fans. Well, we don’t know who would take home the title and the prize money this season. Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, let’s take a look at the complete list of previous winners of this controversial reality TV show. From Sexy to Neon-y, 10 Stylish Looks of the Bigg Boss 13 Babe Rashami Desai Which Scream Glamour (View Pics).
Bigg Boss 1 – Rahul Roy
Rahul Roy, who is known for his role in the film Aashiqui, won the first season of Bigg Boss. Top model of the industry, Carol Gracias, was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 1, hosted by Arshad Warsi.
Bigg Boss 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik
Before winning the title of Bigg Boss 2, Ashutosh Kaushik had won another reality TV show. He was the winner of MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007.
Bigg Boss 3 – Vindu Dara Singh
Vindu Dara Singh was known to be one of the most stylish and bold contestant of Bigg Boss 3. Son of wrestler-turned-actor Dara Singh, the housemates had given him a title, ‘Bade Dil Wala’. Vindu Dara Singh was the winner of Bigg Boss 3.
Bigg Boss 4 – Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was the first female contestant to win the title of Bigg Boss. She continued with the television shows post her stint in Bigg Boss 4.
Bigg Boss 5 – Juhi Parmar
Juhi Parmar was also a popular face from the television industry. Known for her performance in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, the actress defeated Mahek Chahal and went on to become winner of Bigg Boss 5.
Bigg Boss 6 – Urvashi Dholakia
Known to portray a negative role, Komolika Majumdar in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the gorgeous Urvashi Dholakia was one of the boldest contestants of the season. Imam Siddique was the runner up, whereas Urvashi Dholakia emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 6.
Bigg Boss 7 – Gauahar Khan
Gauahar Khan’s equation with housemate Kushal Tandon was one of the most talked about thing in season 7. The romance between the duo did not last for long after the show ended. But yes, Gauahar won audiences hearts with her performance and became the winner of Bigg Boss 7.
Bigg Boss 8 – Gautam Gulati
We did see a lot of romantic equations in this season of the controversial reality show. Gautam Gulati was definitely one of the strongest contestants, but not with everyone he shared a great rapport. However, he did manage to win Bigg Boss 8 title.
Bigg Boss 9 – Prince Narula
Prince Narula has been a popular one right from the start of the show, courtesy his win in MTV Roadies 12. He met his ladylove Yuvika Chaudhary in the Bigg Boss house and after dating for few years, the duo tied the knot in October 2018. Well, Prince not only won Bigg Boss 9, but also Yuvika’s heart.
Bigg Boss 10 – Manveer Gurjar
The specialty of Bigg Boss 10 was a non-celebrity taking home the title and prize money. Manveer Gurjar was a commoner, a farmer and dairy agriculturist by profession, who won Bigg Boss 10. Post this show, he had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.
Bigg Boss 11 – Shilpa Shinde
When you talk about Bigg Boss 11, all you could think of is the massive tiff between the two ladies, winner Shilpa Shinde and runner up Hina Khan.
Bigg Boss 12 – Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim
Known for playing Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, this television bahu won hearts even in Bigg Boss’ house. Her journey in the house wasn’t a cake walk, but she still emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 12.
