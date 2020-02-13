Bigg Boss 13: Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde: Here’s The Complete List Of Previous Winners Of The Controversial Reality TV Show!

Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Bigg Boss is one of the most watched and one of the most loved controversial reality shows. The daily dose of drama, the tasks, bittersweet moments amongst the inmates, love angles, many other elements of this show has grabbed viewers’ eyeballs. And yes, how can one miss the Weekend Ka Vaar where the show’s host grill the contestants. Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, is nearing its grand finale. The winner of this current season will be announced on February 15. Just two more days to go and the name of Bigg Boss 13 winner will be declared, the moment that the housemates and the viewers of the show have been waiting since so long. Bigg Boss 13 Day 138 Preview: Vicky Kaushal To Enter The House For A Spooky Mid-Week Eviction (Watch Video).

Rahul Roy, Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Shilpa Shinde are some of the winners of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz have undoubtedly won audiences’ hearts. The war of words between Sidharth and Asim are one of the most popular highlights of this season. ‘Asim For The Win’, ‘Stop Portraying Asim Negative’, ‘Stay Strong Sidharth Shukla’, ‘We Stand By Asim Riaz’, ‘Man Of Word Sid’, these were some of the top trends on Twitter extended for the two handsome hunks by their fans. Well, we don’t know who would take home the title and the prize money this season. Ahead of Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, let’s take a look at the complete list of previous winners of this controversial reality TV show. From Sexy to Neon-y, 10 Stylish Looks of the Bigg Boss 13 Babe Rashami Desai Which Scream Glamour (View Pics).

Bigg Boss 1 – Rahul Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy) on Dec 14, 2019 at 11:54am PST

Rahul Roy, who is known for his role in the film Aashiqui, won the first season of Bigg Boss. Top model of the industry, Carol Gracias, was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 1, hosted by Arshad Warsi.

Bigg Boss 2 - Ashutosh Kaushik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashutosh Kaushik (@bigbossashutosh) on Apr 4, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

Before winning the title of Bigg Boss 2, Ashutosh Kaushik had won another reality TV show. He was the winner of MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007.

Bigg Boss 3 – Vindu Dara Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vindu dara Singh (@vindusingh) on Sep 22, 2019 at 5:18am PDT

Vindu Dara Singh was known to be one of the most stylish and bold contestant of Bigg Boss 3. Son of wrestler-turned-actor Dara Singh, the housemates had given him a title, ‘Bade Dil Wala’. Vindu Dara Singh was the winner of Bigg Boss 3.

Bigg Boss 4 – Shweta Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari) on Sep 15, 2018 at 1:52am PDT

Shweta Tiwari aka Prerna Bajaj of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was the first female contestant to win the title of Bigg Boss. She continued with the television shows post her stint in Bigg Boss 4.

Bigg Boss 5 – Juhi Parmar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar) on Feb 3, 2020 at 4:47am PST

Juhi Parmar was also a popular face from the television industry. Known for her performance in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, the actress defeated Mahek Chahal and went on to become winner of Bigg Boss 5.

Bigg Boss 6 – Urvashi Dholakia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Dholakia (@urvashidholakia9) on Feb 5, 2020 at 1:31am PST

Known to portray a negative role, Komolika Majumdar in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the gorgeous Urvashi Dholakia was one of the boldest contestants of the season. Imam Siddique was the runner up, whereas Urvashi Dholakia emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 6.

Bigg Boss 7 – Gauahar Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Jan 21, 2020 at 9:36pm PST

Gauahar Khan’s equation with housemate Kushal Tandon was one of the most talked about thing in season 7. The romance between the duo did not last for long after the show ended. But yes, Gauahar won audiences hearts with her performance and became the winner of Bigg Boss 7.

Bigg Boss 8 – Gautam Gulati

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐦 𝐆𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢 (@welcometogauthamcity) on Jul 23, 2019 at 1:33am PDT

We did see a lot of romantic equations in this season of the controversial reality show. Gautam Gulati was definitely one of the strongest contestants, but not with everyone he shared a great rapport. However, he did manage to win Bigg Boss 8 title.

Bigg Boss 9 – Prince Narula

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on Nov 22, 2019 at 7:15am PST

Prince Narula has been a popular one right from the start of the show, courtesy his win in MTV Roadies 12. He met his ladylove Yuvika Chaudhary in the Bigg Boss house and after dating for few years, the duo tied the knot in October 2018. Well, Prince not only won Bigg Boss 9, but also Yuvika’s heart.

Bigg Boss 10 – Manveer Gurjar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by मनवीर गुर्जर 🇮🇳 (@imanveergurjar) on Sep 21, 2019 at 12:49am PDT

The specialty of Bigg Boss 10 was a non-celebrity taking home the title and prize money. Manveer Gurjar was a commoner, a farmer and dairy agriculturist by profession, who won Bigg Boss 10. Post this show, he had also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

Bigg Boss 11 – Shilpa Shinde

When you talk about Bigg Boss 11, all you could think of is the massive tiff between the two ladies, winner Shilpa Shinde and runner up Hina Khan.

Bigg Boss 12 – Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika) on Aug 12, 2019 at 7:47am PDT

Known for playing Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, this television bahu won hearts even in Bigg Boss’ house. Her journey in the house wasn’t a cake walk, but she still emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 12.

Who will win Bigg Boss 13? Which contestant will take home Rs 1 crore? Which housemate are you rooting for? Share the views with us in the comment section below.