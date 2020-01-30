Bigg Boss 13: Bhabhi Kashmera Shah Has Found a Husband for Arti Singh and Its None Other Than Sidharth Shukla!

Arti Singh, Kashmera Shah, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is currently seeing the housemates in a joyous mood. As each inmate has his/her connection in the ghar right now. For the unaware, in the family week, many near and dear ones of the contestants have entered the house. It's Kashmera Shah for Arti Singh, Vikas Gupta for Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana for Asim Riaz, Shefali Jairwala for Paras Chhabra and the list can go on. Amid all things happy, on yesterday's episode, we saw Arti Singh's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah in a candid conversation with her over Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13: Ex Winner Shilpa Shinde Feels Rashami Desai Is 'FAKE' In The House, And Sidharth Shukla Is 'REAL'.

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Kashmera was seen pulling Singh's leg by saying that Shukla is the right choice for her and she should consider getting married to him. The reason behind the same is that Shah feels he is husband material. Elaborating on the same, Kashmeera Shah had asked Arti if she has likes for Sidharth. To which she replied, “No. Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta." Kashmera did not stop there as she continued making a point and said, “Tumhe agar husband chahiye to isne humesha tumhe save kiya hai...wo protective quality hai. Usne humesha tumhe bachaya, kabhi Shehnaaz ko nahi bachaya." Bigg Boss 13 Day 123 Preview: Vikas Gupta's Mastermind Giri Irks Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Watch Video).

Check Out Kashmera's Entry Video Below:

While proving her point to Arti Singh, Kashmera also mentioned how #SidArti has become a huge trend online and it has also replaced #SidNaaz. Umm, like really? Meanwhile, on tonight's episode, a new captaincy task will be assigned to the housemates and their connections which will be all about money honey. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the latest updates from BB 13!