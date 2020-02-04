Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Get Grilled By Journalists (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We are only two weeks away from the grand finale of India's favourite reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. The stakes are only going to get higher and at a time like this, the smallest of mistake can cause a contestant to lose the trophy. The housemates will get plenty of chances to make such mistakes when journalists will enter the BB house for a press conference with them. In the latest promo, we see a glimpse of a press con that doesn't go too well for fan-favourites Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai. Bigg Boss 13 Somvaar Ka Vaar Highlights: Housemates Argue Over Duties AGAIN.

A journo grills Rashami Desai about her relationship status. While we don't get to see who is the guy the media person is referring to, but one can infer that it is ex-contestant Arhaan Khan. Rashami responds by saying that this relationship has ended for her and there is no future of it. We would love to get more gossip about the subject.

Watch The Promo Here:

After that, it is the turn for Shehnaaz and Sidharth to be grilled. A female journalist asks Sidharth if he has distanced himself from Shehnaaz after the host Salman Khan revealed on a certain Weekend Ka Vaar that the Punjabi singer is falling in love with him. Sidharth denies this and says that there is no such difference between them that should cause an issue. Shehnaaz also chimes in on it.