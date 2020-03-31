Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Is Eagerly Waiting for the COVID-19 Pandemic to End, Says ‘A Lot of Projects Are on Hold’

Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Sidharth Shukla says a lot of projects are on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, adding that he is waiting for the health crisis to pass so that he can "be back to work". After winning "Bigg Boss 13", the actor has featured in the music video of singer Darshan Rawal's new number, "Bhula dunga", along with Shehnaaz Gill, also a housemate om the show and his close friend. Asked what's next for him, Sidharth told IANS: "At this point, due to the virus, a lot of projects are on hold but I'm hoping that once the world has combated this virus, I can be back to work and entertaining my audience." Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga Music Video With Darshan Raval Crosses Over 30 Million Views.

There were many reports claiming that Sidharth has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie, and has started prepping for it. Quizzed about the reports, Sidharth said: "When I am ready to announce my next project, I will definitely let you guys know. As of now rumours shall be rumours and there are so many floating." Earlier in an interview to IANS, Sidharth addressed his relationship status with Shehnaaz, calling her a "dear friend". Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Makes the Most of His Self-Quarantine Time, Prepares Rotis for His Family (Watch Video)

Sidharth and Shehnaaz's relationship was one of the most talked-about topics of "Bigg Boss 13". In fact, their fans gave their bond a name -- #SidNaaz -- and the hashtag keeps on trending on social media. Talking about how the bond changed after the show, the "Bigg Boss 13" winner said: "Knowing someone when you are locked up inside the house versus (knowing someone) outside is very different. The bond however is still the same as we still meet each other the same way as we did inside the house."