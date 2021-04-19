Actress Nikki Tamboli, who was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, has urged fans to stop fighting about issues that cropped up on the reality show. Nikki tweeted on Monday urging fans to "move on", promising them "exciting news soon". Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli Takes Rs 6 Lakh and Quits Salman Khan’s Reality Show?

"Hey guys just wanted to say bigboss 14 is over. so kindly move on and spread positivity. I know my fans love me so much I can just request my fans just stop fighting over bigboss14 topic it's done now let's move ahead and i m gonna give you really exciting news very soon luv you all," she wrote. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Nikki Tamboli Emerges as a Strong Player in the Immunity Task; Rubina Dilaik Argues With Hina Khan Over a Pair of Shoes (Watch Video).

Check Out Nikki Tamboli's Tweet Below:

Hey guys just wanted to say bigboss 14 is over. so kindly move on and spread positivity.I know my fans love me so much I can just request my fans just stop fighting over bigboss14 topic it’s done now let’s move ahead & i m gonna give you really exciting news very soon luv you all — Nikki Tamboli (@nikkitamboli) April 19, 2021

Nikki often treats her fans to fun dance videos on Instagram. She also shifted house a while back, and posted a video to share the update. She will be seen in an upcoming music video where she shares the screen with actor Arradhya Mann. The actress shot in Chandigarh for the video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2021 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).