Bigg Boss 14 is happening and soon. The Salman Khan hosted reality show that has completed 13 successful seasons so far, will return for yet another season. While earlier there were reports of the show being pushed back to October because of KKK10, seems to be back on schedule for now. Only yesterday, there were reports of how the show makers have approached names like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Shireen Mirza, Shubhangi Atre, Adhyayan Suman, Rajeev Sen and Akanksha Puri among others. However, both Adhyayan and Rajeev refuted these rumours. Bigg Boss 14 Confirmed To Return In September, Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Adhyayan Suman To Enter Salman Khan's Reality Show?.

And now, news coming in suggests that with lockdown being the theme this season, as already reported, both Salman and makers are keen on only approaching those who have no history of having travelled abroad this year. Yes, a Pinkvilla report reads that this decision has been taken keeping in mind everyone's safety. Salman Khan To Shoot Bigg Boss 14 Announcement Promo From Panvel Farmhouse, Show Postponed Because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Deets Inside).

Salman Khan will be shooting for the show's promo from his Panvel farmhouse and there was also talk of the season being moved back to Lonavala. It is also being reported that the theme of Bigg Boss 14 will be social distancing and the reported tagline of the next season will be 'Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown Edition'. Another source reportedly has informed the portal that auditions of the participants already took place in online auditions. Well, now we await the promo and the launch date of the show.

