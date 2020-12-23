The latest captaincy task on Bigg Boss 14 is surely showing the true colours of many contestants. Last night (Dec 22), we saw how Aly Goni ditching Abhinav Shukla in the task. Having said that, on tonight's (Dec 23) episode, foes Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta once again will be at loggerheads. The task is as such that there is a hot air balloon in the garden area and it has sacks of the contestants. However, not for long, as every inmate will eliminate the sack of the one they don't want to see as the next captain. And going by the precap looks like Arshi holds Vikas' sack. Bigg Boss 14 December 22 Episode: Aly Goni Ditches Abhinav Shukla in the Captaincy Task; BJP Politician Sonali Phogat Enters the Show – 5 Highlights of BB 14.

In the preview, we see Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya telling Arshi to target Vikas' sack. To which she agrees, and so steals Gupta's sack. It is because of this, we see Vikas charging up against Arshi. That's not it, as we shall also see Arshi crying amid the task wherein she blames Aly-Rahul for making her the villain. The game is finally in Arshi's hands, as we see her on the hot air balloon. She says she feels Vikas is more deserving than Rahul. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh in Talks with the Makers to Enter the Reality Show! Will He Finally Prove His Existence?

Check Out The Video:

Even Rubina tells Arshi to do the right thing, hinting that she should evict Rahul Vaidya from the task. The captaincy task is going to get interesting tonight. As per The Khabri, Vikas Gupta has won the task and is the new captain of the house, which means Arshi did evict Vaidya's sack. Stay tuned!

