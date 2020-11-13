Yesterday's (November 12) episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw Aly Goni becoming the new captain and Nikki Tamboli breaking the rules of the house by sleeping during the day time. Having said that, tonight's (November 13) episode of the reality show is going to see chaos, chaos and chaos. As per the precap clip, we see Bigg Boss introducing jails and asking the inmates to mutually decide who will be the ones going behind the bars based on mannerisms, work ethics and etc. This leads to a fight between Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan. Bigg Boss 14 November 12 Episode: Aly Goni Becomes the Next Captain, Splashes Water on Nikki Tamboli When She Refuses To Wake Up - 4 Highlights of BB14.

In the video, we see Kavita angrily telling Eijaz that he and Pavitra deserve to go inside the jail. This irks Eijaz and he tries to keep his point but Kavita interrupts and also tags #Pavijaz's love story as fake. Cut straight to Nikki Tamboli, we see her saying she is mentally disturbed and alleges Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on cheeks without consent and so he should be in jail. Even Aly Goni supports Nikki in this. Bigg Boss 14 November 11 Episode: Shardul and Rubina's Nomination, Non-Stop Dance Party - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Well, looks like the fear of being jailed is making the housemates go bonkers and so almost everyone is reacting in such a way inside the Bigg Boss house. However, we wonder how will Jaan tackle his BFF Nikki's wrath? We are damn excited for tonight's episode. Stay tuned!

