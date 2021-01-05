Ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nai ho sakte... and after saying this a million times, actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently confessed their feelings for one another. When Sunny Leone entered the house in a recent episode, she made Aly confess his feelings for Jasmin, which she too reciprocated. And not leaving a chance to chedofy their good friends, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were recently seen teasing them about getting married in the house and the show also being given an extension on their account. Adding fuel to the fire, in this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, Rubina was seen teasing Jasmin for calling Aly as baby, and the exciting idea that they may get married during this season! Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confesses Her Love to Aly Goni, Asks Him to Win Over Her Family (Watch Video).

Post the emotional episode with Sunny, Jasmine stated, “Mujhe kuch kuch hota hai, the way he said, his eyes.” Poking fun at her, Rubina teased, “Aaj subah bol rahi thi, ab toh 6 mahine bhi extend ho jaye toh chalega. Maine kaha kyun bhai? Ghar basana hai? Abhi iska shaadi karne ka plan hai. Pehle self-confession kar diya, mein pyaar karti hoon, aur abhi 2-3 din se baby baby bol rahi hai.Tera Aly baba ka Aly baby kar diya hai isne. Aur kuch ho na ho, tum logo ko zaroor extension karne vale hai, jab tak tum log shaadi ke liye haan na karo.” Adding to fun, Abhinav said, “ Tumhara Season 14.5!” Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin Allegedly Discuss Their Contract Deets, Bad TRPs, Show's Extension In This Unverified Viral Audio Clip.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Expressing her feelings, Jasmin continued, “Yesterday he said the most beautiful thing a girl would want to hear.” To this, a shy Aly quickly retorted, “Kya bola maine yaar? Woh toh Sunny ne bulvaya. Aur kya bola?” Jasmin sweetly replied, “Jab unhone bola, ke aap bolo what do you feel? The way he said, and the things he said, you really need to be very very lucky in life, ki koi aapke liye yeh bole.” Despite all the playful teasing, do you think Jasmin and Aly will take the leap from being friends to finally becoming a couple?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).