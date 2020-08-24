Bigg Boss 14 seems to have successfully roped in a host of well-known faces for their 2020 season of the show. However, one face that almost was a part of the Bigg Boss 14 line up but had to exit the controversial reality show even before it starts in September, is actor Gavie Chahal. The actor, who became a household name with his stints in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

and Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and also is known for his roles in Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, was recently in the news for having been approached for Bigg Boss 14. In fact, the actor had even given his nod for the show but had to make his exit also. Bigg Boss 14 New PROMO: Salman Khan Talks About Manoranjan in 2020, Says ‘Ab Scene Paltega’ and We Can’t Help but Wonder if This Is the New Tagline (Watch Video).

As per reports in TOI, Gavie was on board but had to step out because of his eye surgery. Sources told the portal that even though the actor was very keen on doing Salman Khan's show and it was also Gavie's father's dream to see his son inside the Bigg Boss house, Gavie's eye surgery hampered their plans. Bigg Boss 14: Contestants of Salman Khan’s Show to Be Quarantined Before Getting Locked Inside the Controversial House? (Read Details).

Apart from Gavie who won't be a part of the show anymore, names like Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, Avinash Mukherjee, Jay Soni, Vivian Dsena, Shivin Narang and Shireen Mirza among others are said to have been locked in for Bigg Boss 14, which will see a lockdown-inspired theme and will air from September 2020.

