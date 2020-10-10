Punjabi actress, as well as singer Sara Gurpal, is that one contestant from Bigg Boss 14 who has yet not been able to snatch the limelight inside the house. Until now, she has come across as a bubbly and reserved character on the reality show. It was just a few days ago when the Punjabi kudi made headlines when a man named Tushar claimed that Gurpal is not single and infact is married to him for five years. All that being said, before entering the show, Sara had shared with Pinkvilla how once she was rejected from Miss India because of her height. Bigg Boss 14: 'Sara Gurpal Married Me for US Citizenship', Claims Punjabi Singer Tushar Kumar.

When the portal asked her what's the worst and the best thing ever happened to her. She said, "I think the worst thing that has happened to me is getting rejected when I wanted to be in Miss India contest because I am 5'4 and wasn't eligible." Bigg Boss 14's Rumoured Contestant Sara Gurpal Dedicates A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput, Sings Pavitra Rishta's Title Track (Watch Video).

"And the best is also the same thing because the time I got rejected, I thought what will I do now? My friend would tell me that I would go ahead in life, and I started modelling, videos started, everything happened organically. One fine day, I got a call to be a part of the jury for Miss India, I was like 'what?' This is how I made my life. It is about how you take it," she added. Sara Gurpal in Bigg Boss 14: Tu Chahida, OK Bye and More – 7 Songs of the Punjabi Singer-Actress That You Should Tune to ASAP!

Well, that is indeed interesting considering that her best and worst phase in life is same to same. Talking about BB 14, Shehzad Deol in one of the episodes had confessed that he likes Sara. Even their bond on Bigg Boss 14 is getting stronger and how. Let's wait and watch. Stay tuned!

